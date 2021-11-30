Public’s help sought to ID driver in fatal hit-and-run of 72-year-old Long Beach man

The Long Beach Police Department released this photo of a car involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Nov. 12, 2021.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the driver of a fatal crash in Long Beach that claimed the life of a 72-year-old man.

The crash happened at the intersection of East Artesia Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue on Nov. 12, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.

The victim was identified as David Bermudez.

Police said the driver was behind the wheel of an early to mid-2000s Toyota Camry. The car was described as being dark-colored, with tinted windows and a missing hub cap on the front driver’s side tire.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact Detective Joseph Johnson of the Long Beach Police Department Collision Investigation Detail at 562-570-7355.