Public’s help sought to ID driver in fatal hit-and-run of bicyclist in Ontario

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a driver who fatally struck a bicyclist in Ontario and fled the scene without rendering aid.

The bicyclist was struck by a vehicle at about 11 p.m. Monday in the area of Mission Boulevard and Cucamonga Avenue, the Ontario Police Department said in a news release.

Authorities have not identified the victim.

A description of the vehicle involved in the crash was not available, but police said the vehicle would likely have collision damage to the front.

Anyone with information about the fatal hit-and-run is asked to call police at 909-986-6177 or Officer Eliseo Guerrero at 909-408-1739.