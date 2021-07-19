Public’s help sought to ID hit-and-run driver in ‘speed contest’ that resulted in death of 59-year-old pedestrian

Police are asking for the public’s help to find the driver of a Kia who fatally struck a pedestrian while allegedly racing at least two other cars in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Sunday.

The crash occurred around 8:25 a.m. when the driver of a 2021 dark gray Kia k5 was “engaged in a speed contest” with at least two other vehicles, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

Police said the racing vehicles were traveling southbound on Figueroa Street at 89th Street when the driver of the Kia collided with a 59-year-old man who was walking eastbound in an unmarked crosswalk.

The driver of the Kia k5 is accused of fleeing the scene without stopping to help the pedestrian.

The drivers of the other two racing vehicles also fled the scene, police said.

The man, whose name was not released pending notification to his family, was taken to Harbor UCLA Medical Center by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics, where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Detective Keith Gonzales or Officer Carol Mitchell of the South Traffic Division at 323-421-2500.