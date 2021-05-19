Public’s help sought to ID hit-and-run driver who left 2 children critically injured in Watts

Investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify a hit-and-run driver who left the scene of a crash in Watts after severely injuring two young children earlier this month.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a black or maroon Chevrolet Cruze was traveling southbound on Compton Avenue on the afternoon of May 9 when it crashed into two children, both 8, who were crossing the street westbound, south of 92nd Street.

“The Chevrolet Cruze continued southbound on Compton Avenue and fled at a high rate of speed after the collision failing to stop, render aid, or identify themselves as required by law,” police stated in a news release Wednesday.

The two children were taken to a hospital by the Los Angeles Fire Department in critical condition.

The LAPD released this photo of black or maroon Chevrolet Cruze wanted in connection with the hit-and-run of two children on May 9, 2021.

Police did not release additional information about the crash, but on Wednesday LAPD shared a photo of the actual car believed to be involved in the crash.

Officials say if drivers are involved in a crash they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services and stay at the scene to identify themselves.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run crash is asked to contact LAPD’s South Traffic Division Det. Ramirez or Detective Calcote at 323-421-2500 or 323-421-2577.