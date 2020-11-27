Public’s help sought to ID man accused of chasing, pointing gun at 10-year-old boy walking dog in San Clemente

Investigators in Orange County are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly pointed a handgun at a boy who was waking his dog in an isolated area in San Clemente last month, officials said Friday.

OCSD released an image of a man on Nov. 27, 2020, who is accused of pointing a gun at a boy in San Clemente.

On Oct. 21 at about 3:30 p.m., the 10-year-old boy was near the greenbelt at Camino Celosia and Camino Silla when he walked past a man who pointed a gun at him and chased him a short distance, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a tweet.

Other witnesses told deputies they saw a man in the area “exhibiting strange behavior” prior to the incident with the boy, officials said.

The man was described as Hispanic, between the ages of 30 and 40, with spiky hair, a mustache and a stocky build. He was seen wearing dark, baggy shorts and a washed-out dark colored shirt.

Anyone who recognizes the man or who has information about the incident is urged to contact Investigator Sanders at 949-425-1844 or cysanders@ocsd.org.

