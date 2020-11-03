Public’s help sought to ID man who threw food at drivers during political rally caravan in Glendale

The Glendale Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly hurled food at motorists who were part of a political caravan last month.

The caravan was traveling in the area of Brand Boulevard and Lexington Drive on Sunday, Oct. 4 around 3 p.m., when a man allegedly threw a platter of food at one of the vehicles striking the victims, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

On Nov. 3, 2020, the Glendale Police Department released the photo of a man and woman wanted in an alleged assault.

Police described the wanted male as Black, between the ages of 23 and 27 with a thin build. He was in the company of a Black woman who is between the ages of 22 and 27, police said. Images released by the Police Department show the man and woman wearing face masks and casual clothing.

The pair was last seen in the area of Orange Street and Lexington Drive.

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is encouraged to call the Glendale Police Department at 818-548-4911. Anonymous tipsters can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers tip line at 800-222-8477.