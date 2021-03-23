Public’s help sought to ID woman who allegedly entered DTLA home and stole puppy

On March 23, 2021, the Los Angeles Police Department released these images of a woman accused of stealing a dog from a downtown Los Angeles residence.

The public’s help is being sought in identifying a woman who entered a home in downtown Los Angeles and stole a puppy, police announced Tuesday.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. on March 14 at a residence in the 800 block of South Grand Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

Once inside the home, the thief took the victim’s 4-month-old gray and white Sheltie puppy named “Kali,” police said.

The puppy has a white and pink mark on her nose, black patches around each eye, one blue eye and one brown eye.

The woman accused of stealing the dog is described as a Black female, 30 to 35 years old, about 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 130 to 140 pounds with pink eyebrows. She was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket, a purple Lakers shirt and red pants.

Anyone with information is urged to call Central Area burglary detectives at 213-996-1862. Anonymous tipsters should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.