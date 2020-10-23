Puente Hills little league VP pleads no contest to molesting 3 boys

Carlton Harris is shown in photos released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on April 3, 2020.

A man who worked as the vice president of a Puente Hills little league team pleaded no contest to molesting three boys, officials announced Friday.

Carlton Harris, 48, of Rowland Heights, entered his plea to one count of lewd act on a child under 14 and two counts of lewd act on a child age 14 or 15, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

A victim told authorities in March that his family had become close with Harris when the boy played with the little league team, and that Harris had sexually assaulted him during visits to the defendant’s home. The abuse continued for about a year, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said at the time of Harris’ arrest.

Two other boys reported similar behavior by Harris.

The crimes occurred between 2014 and 2017 at Harris’ home and the victims were between 11 and 15 years old, prosecutors said.

He had previously been charged with one count each of lewd acts on a child under 14 and continuous sexual abuse of a minor, along with five counts of lewd acts on a child 14 or 15.

Harris is expected to be sentenced to nine years and four months in prison when he returns to court on Nov. 10.