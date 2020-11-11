Puente Hills little league VP sentenced to 9 years for molesting 3 boys

Carlton Harris is shown in photos released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on April 3, 2020.

A man who worked as the vice president of a Puente Hills little league team was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison after pleading no contest to molesting three boys, officials announced Tuesday.

Last month, 48-year-old Carlton Harris, of Rowland Heights, pleaded to one count of a lewd act on a child under 14 and two counts of lewd acts on a child age 14 or 15, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

In addition to the prison sentence, he was ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Harris was described as being the vice president of the team, but officials said he also worked as a coach, prosecutors said.

In March, one of the victims told authorities that his family had become close with Harris when he played on the team, and that Harris had sexually assaulted him during visits to the defendant’s home.

The abuse continued for about a year, authorities said at the time of Harris’ arrest.

Two other boys also reported similar behavior by Harris.

The crimes occurred between 2014 and 2017 and the victims were between 11 and 15, officials said.