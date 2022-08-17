Fall may not begin for another month but that isn’t stopping Dunkin’ Donuts from debuting its lineup of pumpkin spice flavored treats.

Dunkin’ is officially launching its fall menu Wednesday by bringing back Dunkin’s Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, the pumpkin bakery line-up and Maple Sugar Bacon.

The fall lineup will also feature the debut of the Blood Orange Dunkin’ Refresher and Nutty Pumpkin Coffee.

Dunkin’ is celebrating the return of pumpkin spice with a new, limited-time deal.

Beginning Wednesday and continuing through Sept. 13, a medium Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew or Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte can be purchased for $3.

More information can be found at DunkinDonuts.com.