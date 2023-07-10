Three puppies abandoned outside a Bakersfield grocery store are now up for adoption at a shelter in Thousand Oaks and a $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the man responsible for dumping the animals.

Surveillance video captured a man pulling into the parking lot of Grocery Outlet in Bakersfield, opening his hatchback and pushing three Wheaton-Poodle puppies out his vehicle before driving off.

Fortunately, one of the store’s cashiers found the three animals, all of whom are under a year old.

Shelter Hope Pet Shop in Thousand Oaks rescued the three puppies, now named Trixie, Rick and Alvin, had them vaccinated, spayed and neutered. The shelter is now facilitating the animals’ adoptions.

Trixie, Rick and Alvin, Wheaton-Poodle puppies, abandoned outside a Bakersfield grocery store, are now up for adoption in Thousand Oaks at Shelter Hope Pet Shop.

The shop’s owner, Kim Still, made the decision to offer the $2,500 reward.

“California shelters are in a crisis right now…,” she said in an email. “Now more than ever, the public needs to be responsible and report animal abuse or neglect to authorities.”

Anyone interested in adopting the Wheaton-Poodles can contact Shelter Hope Pet Shop by following this link.