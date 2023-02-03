One of the puppies relinquished from the owner to Riverside County Animal Services.

Authorities are considering animal cruelty charges after a puppy was fatally injured by another dog at a property in Riverside County, and was allegedly not given any medical care.

The puppy was found near the 21400 block of Salter Road in the southern portion of Mead Valley on Jan. 10.

Officials say the puppy sustained fatal injuries after being attacked by another dog at the property, which was being used as an apparent encampment, Riverside County Animal Services said.

A Good Samaritan brought the animal to a private veterinarian and informed animal services about it’s death. Both the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and Code Enforcement responded to the property.

“A necropsy will be used as the basis for seeking animal cruelty charges,” authorities said. “Failing to provide veterinary care to an injured animal that results in death is a felony in California.”

The owner was cited for possessing more dogs than legally allowed in an unincorporated county area. Six dogs in total were relinquished – three puppies and three adult dogs, authorities said.

“The department takes cruelty investigations seriously,” Animal Services Director Erin Gettis said. “As with any investigation, we will follow all legal procedures required to be most successful. Any individuals who commit such acts must be pursued to the full extent of the law.”

Officials also addressed social media posts about the property that they called “erroneous.”

“We want to ensure the public we have been to this property multiple times and many of the reports on social media have proven to be unfounded,” said Field Services Commander Josh Sisler. “We do not have evidence that the current circumstances merit immediate removal of the dogs remaining at this site. We cannot legally seize animals unless there are circumstances defined as exigent, per state law, which means urgent health or safety concerns. We will continue to visit this property regularly to keep eyes on the dogs currently there.”