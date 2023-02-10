Terrifying footage captured the moment a puppy leaps out of a moving vehicle on the 101 freeway in Woodland Hills.

The dangerous close call happened on the busy 101 Freeway by the Topanga exit.

The family is thanking their lucky stars that Sophie survived the terrifying ordeal.

Video from the owners’ Tesla cameras shows six-month-old Sophie leaping from the window and tumbling into oncoming freeway traffic.

A large semi-truck narrowly misses running Sophie over as she miraculously gets up and runs off to the freeway shoulder for safety.

“I heard her scream and then she started tumbling down the road,” recalls Lilah Cramer.

The Cramer family had been fostering Sophie for the past few weeks when this terrifying moment took place.

“I jump out of the car and you could hear the traffic and the other things occurring,” said Ryan Cramer. “That’s something that the video doesn’t show and it was very scary.”

Moments after Sophie leaps out, video shows Ryan pulling over onto the shoulder and running with his kids to find Sophie, all while fearing the worst.

Miraculously, the puppy survived the terrifying jump and was rushed to an emergency room for treatment.

Terrifying footage captured the moment a puppy leaps out of a moving vehicle on the 101 freeway in Woodland Hills. (Ryan Cramer)

Sophie recovering after falling onto the 101 Freeway. (Ryan Cramer)

The veterinarian was shocked that Sophie survived the ordeal.

“It’s like what we thought, it’s a miracle,” said Ryan tearfully. “Without seeing that, it’s hard to really understand what she went through.”

Sophie suffered a fractured hip, scrapes, bruises and road rash, but she’s in good spirits and will recover. About two weeks after the fall, she was able to walk again, her family said.

“The doctor said that it would take like eight weeks for her to recover and she’s already doing like really good,” said Dylan Cramer.

The family hopes that by sharing the video of Sophie’s fall, it will remind dog owners of the importance of pet passenger safety.

“Fortunately, we had other drivers that were aware and not on their phone and they were able to stop and help,” said Ryan. “And it was just really awesome that we’re all here.”