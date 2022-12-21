Bowie the puppy is seen in an image provided by Underdog Heroes Rescue on Dec. 21, 2022.

The Board of Supervisors is demanding changes for L.A. County Department of Animal Care and Control after a 3-month old puppy was mistakenly euthanized.

The death of Bowie the puppy at the Baldwin Park Animal Center earlier this month has sparked outrage.

“All of the circumstances surrounding Bowie’s euthanasia is being looked at very carefully,” Maria Rosales, manager of the Animal Care Center, said. “The department takes its life-saving mission very seriously. It’s not taken lightly at all.”

On Tuesday, supervisors unanimously approved a motion to reduce the rate of euthanized animals in the care of Animal Care and Control.

During the meeting, Supervisor Hilda Solis, who co-wrote the motion, called the incident “heartbreaking.”

“We’ve found more and more cases where this has happened before,” she said.

The motion calls for a “full accounting” of what led to Bowie being put down and a plan to prevent similar incidents.

Officials are to report back to the Board of Supervisors in 90 days with a five-year plan to decrease the number and percentage of animals that are euthanized.

Between July and November of this year, nearly 4,000 animals in the county’s care were euthanized out of roughly 12,000, officials highlighted. By comparison, the city of Los Angeles has about a 87% saving rate at local shelters.