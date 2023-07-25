A chase on the southbound 5 Freeway ended in a fiery crash in Stevenson Ranch Tuesday afternoon.

The chase began when California Highway Patrol officers saw a Dodge Challenger speeding on the highway around 12:30 p.m., Officer Michael Nasir told KTLA.

Officers were trying to catch up to the suspect when the vehicle crashed into another car.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the aftermath of a fire as smoke billowed from burned brush and two charred vehicles.

Traffic was backed up for miles as first responders dealt with the incident, the video showed.

At one point all lanes of the southbound side of the highway were closed, but eventually traffic began flowing in one lane.

At least one person was taken into custody, Nasir said.

No further details about the incident have been released.