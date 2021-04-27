Pursuit ends in standoff on 91 Fwy in Fullerton with suspect wanted in 3 separate L.A. area shootings

A suspect wanted in three separate Los Angeles area shootings is in a standoff with officers on the westbound 91 Freeway in the Fullerton area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The first of the three shootings was reported at 12:55 a.m. at Figueroa and Exposition, where the suspect vehicle drove up to a car and fired several shots inside, LAPD said. The victim, a 43-year-old man, was listed in stable condition, though officials didn’t provide information on any injuries.

The second shooting was reported at 1:23 a.m. at a Starbucks drive-thru in the area of 28th and Figueroa. The victim, a 25-year-old man, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The third shooting was reported just two minutes later at 7th and Figueroa streets. The victim, a 30-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle when the suspect drove up and fired several shots inside, killing the victim, LAPD said.

Police confirmed all three incidents are related. No suspect description was available.

Video showed the 91 Freeway had almost come to standstill as police faced off with the suspect, who was in a white SUV. The freeway was closed in both directions at Raymond Avenue as the situation unfolded.

Shortly before 5 a.m., officers were seen deploying what appeared to be some kind of chemical irritant into white SUV, which was stopped between two armored vehicles, video from Sky5 showed.

A SWAT team then approached the passenger side vehicle with their guns drawn.

Someone from the car was then seen being treated by paramedics on the freeway as the closure continued and traffic was being diverted off Raymond Avenue.

No further details were immediately available. Officials have not identified the men killed.

Check back for updates on this developing