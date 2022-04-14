A pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in a violent three-vehicle crash in South Los Angeles early Thursday morning, authorities said.

The chase started just before 1 a.m. in the area of 82nd and San Pedro streets in the Florence neighborhood, LAPD Detective Aguilar said.

The pursuit lasted about 30 minutes before ending in a violent crash at Florence Avenue and Main Street, not far from where the chase initially began.

The suspect, who was alone in the vehicle, was taken into custody and transported to a hospital. No information was available on his condition, but Aguilar said he’s expected to be OK.

Four others were injured in the collision, including drivers and passengers from two other vehicles.

Video from the scene directly after the crash showed officers with their guns drawn and aimed at a totaled Kia that was stopped in the debris-littered roadway.

Nearby, a man was lying on the sidewalk near another badly damaged vehicle with a caved in hood that ended up partially on the sidewalk. That man was later taken in an ambulance.

A third damaged vehicle could be seen behind officers, who were taking cover behind their cruisers.

Officers eventually approached the Kia and pulled out a man and handcuffed him on the ground.

Authorities have not identified the suspect, and no further details were available.