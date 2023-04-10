A driver who led police on a short pursuit in Orange County on Monday was arrested and faces felony charges, authorities with the Costa Mesa Police Department announced.

The chase started after Costa Mesa police attempted to pull over the driver, who has a felony warrant, at around 11 a.m. The suspect failed to yield and led authorities on a pursuit into Huntington Beach, officials said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the pursuit by tracking the suspect’s vehicle from its helicopter, while officers with the Huntington Beach Police Department took over the chase on the ground, ultimately performing a successful PIT-maneuver.

An officer with the Costa Mesa Police Department seen here after the pursuit of a driver with a felony warrant ended with an arrest on April 10, 2023, in Huntington Beach. (CMPD)

“The suspect was taken into custody and booked into our Costa Mesa Jail on felony evading and (a) felony warrant for assault on a peace officer,” Costa Mesa PD said.

Officials did not release the identity of the suspect.

No injuries were reported.