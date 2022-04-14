A police chase ended with an officer fatally shooting a man in the Atwater Village neighborhood of Los Angeles on Thursday.

Around 4:45 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle at the intersection of Los Feliz and San Fernando Road, the Glendale Police Department said.

The driver failed to yield, initiating a pursuit, police said.

The suspect vehicle collided into multiple vehicles during the chase, though no injuries were reported.

The driver eventually crashed into a parked vehicle at the intersection of Tyburn Street and Atwater Avenue.

Around 4:50 p.m. in the 3200 block of Atwater Avenue, the man exited the vehicle armed. That’s when an officer shot him, police said.

Life saving measures were taken by officers, the department said, but the man ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

A firearm was recovered from the scene.

Authorities did not immediately release any information on how many shots were fired, or how many times the suspect was struck.

A passenger who was in the same vehicle fled but later was taken into custody.

No further details were immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.