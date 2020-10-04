Pursuit from Santa Ana to San Diego County ends with officers fatally shooting man

The 805 freeway is seen closed for an investigation after officers shot and killed a pursuit suspect on Oct. 4, 2020. (KSWB)

Officers shot and killed a pursuit suspect early Saturday after a multi-agency chase from Santa Ana to San Diego County, officials said.

The chase began after Santa Ana Police Department officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near the intersection of First and Fairview streets around 11:40 p.m. Friday, Santa Ana police Cmdr. Alvarez said.

The driver didn’t stop for officers, spurring a pursuit that led onto to the southbound 5 Freeway, where California Highway Patrol took over the chase.

More law enforcement units joined the “multi-area pursuit” as the driver led officers to Chula Vista on the southbound 805 Freeway.

After the chase came to a stop on the freeway around 1:15 a.m., officers from both CHP and the San Diego Police Department opened fire, striking the man, Officer Salvador Castro told KTLA.

The man was rushed to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, Castro said.

It’s unclear what prompted officers to shoot and no information was available on whether the man was armed. Authorities did not identify him.

Video obtained by KTLA sister station KSWB shows officers taking cover behind their vehicles and pointing their weapons toward a stopped car on the freeway before several gunshots are heard. Another clip shows a person lying motionless on the ground near the car as officers performed CPR.

No officers were injured during the incident, officials said.

As of 1:20 p.m. Saturday, all lanes of the southbound 805 Freeway remained closed just before Orange Avenue as CHP and San Diego police investigators converged on the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation and no further details were available.