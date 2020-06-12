Pursuit in Hemet ends with police opening fire on stolen vehicle suspect

A person suspected of stealing a vehicle is in the hospital Friday after a pursuit through the city of Hemet ended with police opening fire.

The incident began about 3:30 a.m. when officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of San Andres Dr., the Hemet Police Department stated in a news release.

The driver fled from police, prompting officers to pursue the vehicle through the city for several minutes.

When the chase finally came to an end, at least one officer at the scene opened fire, according to the news release.

It was unclear what prompted police to shoot or whether the gunfire struck the individual, who authorities said was taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure.

No officers were injured in the incident, which is under investigation by the Hemet Police Detective Bureau.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 951-765-2400.