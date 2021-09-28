Pursuit of stolen Amazon delivery truck ends in crash in Hollywood: LAPD

A stolen Amazon delivery truck being pursued by police was involved in a crash in Hollywood on Sept. 28, 2021. (KTLA)

Authorities were investigating after a police pursuit of a stolen Amazon delivery truck ended in a crash in Hollywood.

The Amazon truck was reported stolen in the 1800 block of Whitley Avenue, and police began chasing it around 5:45 p.m., said Officer Jeff Lee, a Los Angeles police spokesperson.

A little more than 2 miles later, the truck crashed near the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Wilton Place, Lee said.

Footage from the scene showed a gray Toyota sedan was involved and had a smashed-up front-end, primarily on the passenger side. The Amazon truck did not appear to have sustained significant damage.

A male was seen handcuffed and being loaded into the back of a police car.

An ambulance was requested for the driver of the other car, but the extent of their injuries was unknown, Lee said.

No further details were immediately available.