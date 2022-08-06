A Dodge Charger is engulfed following a crash in Huntington Beach on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 (Huntington Beach Police Department)

Flames spewed from a wrecked vehicle that crashed following a police pursuit in Huntington Beach early Saturday morning.

According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, an officer assigned to the graveyard shift observed a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed in a residential neighborhood in the area of Atlanta Avenue and Newland Street around 5:15 a.m.

As the vehicle sped off, the officer began to pursue it. At some point during the chase, the vehicle, which appeared to be a Dodge Charger, ran through a red signal at the intersection of Newland and Adams Avenue and crashed into another vehicle.

The Charger caught fire, police said, and became fully engulfed.

The driver and the passenger were transported to the local hospital for treatment of minor injuries and were arrested upon their release.

Several catalytic converters were removed from the wreckage of a car in Huntington Beach on Aug. 6, 2022 (Huntington Beach Police Department)

Inside the charred remains of their vehicle, police found multiple catalytics converters that appeared to be “freshly cut” as well as a saw and multiple blades both new and used.

The two unidentified suspects were booked into the Huntington Beach City Jail to await felony charges related to the thefts and the chase.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Huntington Beach Police Department WeTip hotline at 714-375–5066.