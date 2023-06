A rollover crash involving a reckless driving suspect injured a CHP officer in Long Beach overnight.

The crash took place around 2 a.m. off the 91 Freeway near Long Beach Boulevard.

CHP units were in pursuit of a reckless driver when his vehicle rolled over, causing minor injuries to an officer, police said.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was arrested.

This incident comes just two hours after a deadly pursuit-related crash in Pasadena that also sent four people to the hospital.