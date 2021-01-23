Pursuit suspect arrested nearly 2 years after high-speed chase that started in Irwindale

A pursuit suspect was arrested Friday, nearly two years after a dangerous high-speed chase through the Irwindale area, police said.

Ivan Gonzalez, 26, of El Monte is suspected of being behind the wheel of a vehicle that fled Irwindale officers in February 2019 following a traffic violation, according to the department.

Ivan Gonzalez, 26, of El Monte is seen in an undated photo released by the Irwindale Police Department on Jan. 23, 2021.

Officers had chased the vehicle onto the southbound 605 Freeway, where the suspect drove at speeds over 100 mph, weaved in and out of traffic and drove over a dirt median, the Irwindale Police Department said.

Because he was driving dangerously, police stopped chasing the vehicle and the driver got away, officials said.

The vehicle was later found crashed and abandoned on 60 Freeway at Crossroads Parkway.

Investigators eventually identified Gonzalez as the suspected driver and obtained an arrest warrant for felony evading charges in late 2020, according to police.

Investigators from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Special Enforcement Team found and arrested Gonzalez Friday.

Gonzalez was booked into a West Covina jail, where he is being held on $100,000 bail, according to Irwindale police. He was on Post Release Community Supervision for a previous conviction.