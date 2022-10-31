A suspected stolen vehicle pursuit in South Los Angeles turned into a foot chase with the suspect crossing the busy 110 Freeway.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. on Monday.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department initiated the pursuit at Broadway and Adams. After a short pursuit, the suspect abandoned the vehicle near Lovelace Avenue and took off on foot, with officers giving chase.

Video from Sky 5 showed the moments when the suspect jumped onto the 110 Freeway, narrowly avoiding oncoming traffic before making into a nearby neighborhood.

Police managed to corner the suspect in the yard of a home, though the man attempted to escape yet again before being taken into custody.