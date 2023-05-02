A 40-year-old man who was wanted by the United States Marshals is under arrest after a pursuit and standoff Tuesday in Bell Gardens, authorities announced.

The suspect, now identified as Genaro Jacquez, came to the attention of officers with the Bell Garden Police Department a day earlier, on May 1, when they responded to reports of vandalism at a Shell gas station, located at 5970 Florence Avenue.

At that time, police were able to identify Jacquez as one of the suspects involved in the incident. The investigation also revealed that the that the 40-year-old was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service on a no-bail warrant and was believed to be armed and dangerous, authorities said.

On Tuesday, patrol officers spotted Jacquez leaving a residence on Fostoria Street in Bell Gardens. When police attempted a traffic stop, the suspect fled, leading officers on a pursuit into South Gate and then onto the 710 Freeway.

After an approximately 15-mile chase, the 40-year-old eventually led police back to where the pursuit started in Bell Gardens but did not immediately surrender. A short standoff ensued, though officers eventually took him into custody without further incident.

Jacquez was booked into the Bell Gardens PD Jail and is facing charges of felony evading and the federal no-bail warrant, police said.

The vandalism investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Bell Gardens Police Department Lt. Rigoberto Barrios at 562-806-7687.