A suspect is taken into custody following a pursuit and crash in San Gabriel on June 6, 2023. (KTLA)

A reckless driving suspect crashed onto the front lawn of an apartment complex in San Gabriel after a brief pursuit Tuesday morning.

The chase began around 4:15 a.m. and lasted less than five minutes, San Gabriel Police Department Sgt. Logan said.

The driver crashed into a parked vehicle and ended up on the lawn of an apartment building near the intersection of Live Oak Street and San Marino Avenue.

Video showed the parked vehicle with major damage to its front end while the pickup truck involved in the pursuit had damage to the driver’s side and a broken windshield.

Police found a male driver still inside the vehicle when they arrived.

Video showed the unidentified driver was given a sobriety test at the scene and taken into custody.

No further details about the crash were immediately available.

No one appeared to be injured as a result of the incident.