A man who led authorities on a pursuit died after jumping off a freeway interchange in Riverside Sunday night.

Police responded to a welfare check on a possible distraught man in the University neighborhood around 8:45 p.m., Riverside Police Department public information officer Ryan Railsback said.

A pursuit came to an end on the 60/215/91 freeway interchange in Riverside on Nov. 26, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

The described man was spotted driving his vehicle several minutes later and officers attempted to contact him but he did not stop, Railsback said.

After a short pursuit, the driver stopped on the 60/215/91 freeway interchange, got out of his vehicle and jumped from the roadway.

He was located below the overpass and pronounced dead at the scene, Railsback said.

No further details about the man or what prompted the incident were released.

A SigAlert was issued for the freeway transition but all lanes had reopened as of 2:30 a.m.

KTLA’s Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.