Police are searching for a stolen vehicle suspect who led officers on a pursuit before crashing in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Newton station was first called about the incident around 1 a.m.

Officers pursued the stolen vehicle to West 8th Street and South Grand Avenue, where the suspect crashed into another driver, an LAPD spokesperson confirmed.

The unidentified suspect then fled on foot to a nearby parking lot but was not located.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said.

No description of the outstanding suspect was released.