A man was killed after leading deputies on a pursuit and crashing into a patrol car in San Bernardino County.

The suspect was only identified as a 57-year-old man by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

On Jan. 6, authorities responded to reports of a possibly suicidal person at Covington Community Park in Morongo around 3:40 p.m.

A witness told deputies the suspect was armed with a knife. The man later called the sheriff’s station himself and allegedly said he wanted to commit “suicide by cop.” He also mentioned he was armed with a knife and a gun.

Arriving deputies spoke with the man at the park before he eventually got in his vehicle and began driving around, leading authorities on a pursuit.

At one point, a spike strip was thrown out, successfully puncturing a rear tire on the man’s vehicle.

He continued driving and eventually crashed into a patrol car. He exited the vehicle and, while armed with a knife, charged towards a deputy, said SBSD.

Deputies fired at the man, fatally striking him. Despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man had a dog inside the car with him and at one point, the dog left the vehicle and fled, officials said.

His identity is being withheld as the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Malcolm Page at 909-890-4904. Anonymous tips can be provided to We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or online at wetip.com.