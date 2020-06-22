Pursuit suspect plows into vehicle in City of Industry after trying to run people over: Sheriff’s Department

A man who was being followed by deputies crashed into a vehicle in the City of Industry after trying to run people over during a physical altercation in the Pico Rivera area Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Deputies received calls about a man in his 30s involved in a physical altercation about 2:15 p.m., according to Lt. Jorge Marchena of the Los Angeles County’s Sheriff’s Department’s Pico Rivera station.

The man, who has not been identified, tried to run over people he was fighting with and then fled the scene when arriving deputies tried to detain him, Marchena said.

Deputies started chasing his vehicle, going into the City of Industry where a patrol car crashed into another vehicle and the deputy terminated the short pursuit. No one was hurt in that crash, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect vehicle kept going, eventually crashing into a truck that had four people inside along Workman Mill Road. All were taken to a hospital after complaining of pain, but none had serious injuries, officials said.

The man initially refused to get out of the vehicle, but was later taken into custody, according to Marchena.

He was taken to a hospital for evaluation and is expected to be booked at a later time.

Authorities have not identified the man and no further details were available.