Long Beach’s iconic Queen Mary has officially reopened for tours for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The famous cruise ship began offering limited tour sales on Saturday, including the Glory Days Historical Tour, Steam and Steel Tour and the popular Haunted Encounters Tour.

The first tours embarked on Saturday, but future tours can be reserved online now.

Steve Caloca, Managing Director of the Queen Mary, said he was excited to welcome people aboard the ship once again to tour the Southern California landmark.

“With expert guides to lead the way, these tours provide our guests with a unique perspective of The Queen Mary and allow visitors to discover the fascinating stories that have made her an icon of the seas,” Caloca said. “From her majestic construction to her harrowing wartime service and beyond, the Queen Mary has lived a life of adventure, romance and intrigue. This is just one of the things we plan on unveiling as we welcome back our guests aboard.”

The Queen Mary reverted back to the stewardship of the City of Long Beach in June 2021, and since then, several critical repairs have taken place on the 87-year-old ship.

The bulk of those repairs were completed in 2022, with the final stage of repairs beginning this week.

Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson said the city has worked “tirelessly to protect the ship’s safety, preserve its rich history and bring it back to life.”

Richardson said the resumption of tours is the latest stage in a larger phased reopening plan.

But tours aren’t the only thing returning to Long Beach’s most famous ship; on May 12, guests will be welcomed back to stay overnight in one of the ship’s staterooms. Reservations for those stays are available now.

Tours are are available daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

While hotel stays and ship tours have returned, the Queen Mary’s ceremonial grand reopening has not yet taken place.