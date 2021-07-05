Quentin Tarantino buys Vista Theatre in Los Feliz

The Vista Theatre on Sunset Boulevard is seen in this undated photo.(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Quentin Tarantino dropped some news for L.A. moviegoers in the Monday edition of the podcast “Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard”: Tarantino has bought the Vista Theatre in Los Feliz.

“I’ll announce one thing here that people don’t know yet: I bought the Vista,” said Tarantino, who already owns the New Beverly Cinema, which recently reopened after being closed for more than a year due to the pandemic.

Tarantino said he was planning to open the theater by around Christmas. The New Beverly has an extremely dedicated fanbase partly because of Tarantino’s involvement in programming the movies shown at the revival house, which only shows movies on film, not with digital projection. Of the Vista, Tarantino said, “And again, only film.”

“But it won’t be a revival house,” Tarantino added. “We’ll show new movies that come out, where they give us a film print. We’ll show new stuff.

