Questions emerge over school reopening plans as parents gather at 2 L.A. rallies

A student holds a protest sign during a rally at at Ted Watkins Park on March 13, 2021, to call for the rapid reopening of schools. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Debate, angst and questions about reopening campuses in Los Angeles continued on Saturday — days after district officials reached a deal with the teachers union on how and when to bring students back.

Parents at two rallies — one in South L.A. and another in Fairfax — talked of schools not opening quickly enough or in an effective way, especially for secondary school students. Callers in a “town hall” sponsored by the union and its allies expressed anxiety about returning to campus, while putting forward questions that allowed the union president to further explain the reopening plan and the union’s role in shaping it.

Union members will vote on whether to ratify the deal next week. The Board of Education unanimously approved the agreement in a special meeting on Thursday. The district is asking parents to return a survey by Friday, but will allow parents to change their minds at two-week intervals.

The choice will be difficult because the reopening plans are complex and not yet complete — and some parents complained Saturday about being left in the dark during months of negotiations between the L.A. Unified School District and United Teachers Los Angeles, which represents teachers, counselors, nurses and librarians.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.