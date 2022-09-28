Just one day after a homicide suspect and his daughter were killed in a shootout with deputies in San Bernardino County, many questions remain unanswered.

The complex investigation is just beginning, but it remains unclear whether or not the teen was armed when she was shot by authorities after she got out of her father’s truck while wearing tactical gear.

Was she surrendering or was she complicit in the shootout? What happened between the time she was allegedly taken by her father and was fatally shot during a gunfight?

Here’s what we know and don’t know about what happened.

What we know

Anthony John Graziano, 45, allegedly shot and killed his estranged wife, Tracy Martinez near Cypress Elementary School in Fontana Monday morning as children were being dropped off on campus.

The couple had been living separately for more than a month and were going through a divorce, friends told KTLA.

At some point, Graziano allegedly abducted his daughter, 15-year-old Savanna Graziano, and went on the run.

Anthony John Graziano and Savanna Graziano are seen in photos provided by the Fontana Police Department on Sept. 26, 2022.



An Amber Alert was issued on behalf of the Fontana Police Department and authorities said he and his 2017 Nissan Frontier weren’t spotted again until late Tuesday morning in Barstow.

San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies located the vehicle after a resident alerted authorities and they gave chase. At one point, Graziano opened fire on officers from his rear window, officials said.

The pursuit continued along the 15 Freeway before the driver eventually went off road near the Main Street exit and a firefight ensued. During the shootout, a passenger, later determined to be Savanna Graziano, got out of the truck while wearing tactical gear and a helmet and went down, Sheriff Shannon Dicus said during a news conference hours after the shooting.

Once the shooting stopped and the truck was cleared, the girl was immediately transported to a local hospital, where she later died.

Graziano was killed in the shootout.

What we don’t know

Fontana police know the girl was not with her father when he allegedly fatally shot his wife, but it is unknown where and when she was taken by her father, and if she went willingly.

Although an Amber Alert was issued and it was labeled as an abduction, it remains unclear if she knew she was in any kind of danger, Officer Jason Delair explained.

Sheriff’s officials do not know what occurred between the time the teen was taken and when her father’s truck was spotted in Barstow, spokesperson Mara Rodriguez told KTLA.

Authorities also do not know how or when she obtained tactical gear, and whether or not she was armed and shot at deputies at any point during the dangerous pursuit and standoff, Rodriguez said.

However, only one weapon, possibly an AR-15 rifle, was discovered at the scene on Tuesday, Dicus said.

An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway, but on a “much larger scale,” Rodriguez said.

Despite the fact that everyone involved in the incidents has died, authorities still want to piece together exactly what happened leading up to the pursuit and fatal standoff.