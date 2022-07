Multiple agencies on Tuesday showed off their new fleet of helitankers at a joint forces training base in Los Alamitos.

Officials say the firefighting aircraft will be a game changer this fire season.

The “Quick reaction force” fleet that will be available to L.A., Orange, and Ventura county firefighters to battle wildfires.

Courtney Friel reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on July 5, 2022.