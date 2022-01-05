Rabbi wounded in Poway synagogue shooting is sentenced to prison for fraud

In this June 26, 2019, file photo, Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, senior rabbi of Chabad of Poway synagogue in San Diego, Calif., addresses the United Nations General Assembly’s meeting on combating antisemitism and other forms of racism and hate in the digital age at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

The founding rabbi of a Poway synagogue who rose to national prominence after being wounded in an antisemitic shooting, and was then exposed as the perpetrator of multimillion-dollar fraud schemes, was sentenced Tuesday to 14 months in prison.

In a rare agreement under even rarer circumstances, both prosecutors and defense attorneys had recommended home confinement rather than time behind bars for Yisroel Goldstein. They cited his leadership in the weeks following the 2019 attack on Chabad of Poway, the immense physical and emotional trauma the former rabbi continues to battle, and his cooperation in the FBI’s fraud investigation.

But the judge rejected that punishment as not appropriate given the severity of the crimes.

“You not only committed this offense yourself but you took a lot of people with you,” U.S. District Judge Cynthia Bashant told Goldstein, 60.

