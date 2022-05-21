The Saturday night prom for Aliso Niguel High School in Aliso Viejo will be a night to remember for many of the teens in attendance, but for some, the leadup to the event might make it a night to forget.

A promposal from one student is drawing outcry for its racist themes, including a photo of George Floyd next to an assertion that an affirmative answer “would take my breath away!”

The image of the sign, as well as two students, has gained traction online, with some calling it “offensive, [appalling] and just plain disrespectful.”

An email from Principal Michael Hatcher to the school community also chastised the promposal.

“The sign is extremely disappointing, lacks cultural sensitivity, is deeply offensive, and does not reflect the values we strive for here at Aliso Niguel High School,” Hatcher wrote.

The principal also promised action, including continuing the work of the Cultural Diversity Team to create “an environment that values diversity and is welcoming, empathetic, and inclusive for all students and staff.”

“We will use this as an opportunity so all our students can learn and grow from this,” Hatcher concluded.