A helicopter makes a drop on the Radford Fire burning in the San Bernardino Mountains on Sept. 6, 2022. (KTLA)

All areas that were previously under mandatory evacuation orders due to the Radford Fire burning near Big Bear have now been downgraded to warnings, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced Thursday afternoon.

As of Thursday afternoon, the fire had burned 1,100 acres and was only 2% contained.

Despite the lack of firelines around the blaze, authorities decided to downgrade the evacuation orders for those displaced by the fire.

The areas that are now under evacuation warnings include:

Glass Road to South Fork River Road

Beverly Lane south to 2N10 and 2N08 west to Castle Rock Trail

Summit Boulevard east to Club View and Evergreen Drive

Club View Drive east to Angels Camp Road and Vine Avenue south to Lassen Drive

Summit Boulevard east to McAllister Road, east of Highway 18, and Fox Farm Road south to Evergreen Road

Interactive Radford Fire Evacuation Map – Tap Here

The move to evacuation warning means residents can begin returning to their homes, if they so choose. Those who return should still be ready to leave at a moment’s notice, fire officials said.

Nonresidents are not allowed in the evacuation zone and anyone found in the area who is not a resident could be charged with trespassing.

The Radford Fire was first spotted Monday afternoon by a U.S. Forest Service helicopter doing lightning reconnaissance. The brush fire expanded rapidly in the steep terrain south of Big Bear Lake and north of the Santa Ana River and reached the slopes of two ski resorts.

More than 471 firefighters are battling the fire from the ground and from the air. The cause is still under investigation.

For the latest acreage and containment on the Radford Fire, click here.