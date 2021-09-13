Radio talk show host Larry Elder campaigns in Monterey Park ahead of recall election day

Radio talk show host and gubernatorial recall candidate Larry Elder visited Monterey Park Monday with a last-minute push in his campaign to replace Gavin Newsom as governor of California.

The Republican candidate, who could become the state’s first Black governor, highlighted California’s rising crime rate and homelessness crisis as he criticized Newsom and spoke to supporters about why he thinks the state needs new leadership.

Elder, who’s seen as the leading GOP alternative, held a news conference at the Luxe Hotel Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles Sunday, joined by activist and former actress Rose McGowan, who repeated her claims from recent days that Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, attempted to persuade her in 2017 not to go public with her allegations of sexual misconduct against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Siebel Newsom’s office described the allegations as a “complete fabrication.” In a brief interview with The Associated Press, Newsom characterized McGowan’s claims as a “last-minute classic hit piece” from one of Elder’s supporters.

The governor called Elder desperate and grasping, saying McGowan’s claims about his wife “just shows you how low things go in campaigns these days.”

He echoed his earlier criticism of Elder, saying the conservative talk show host and lawyer “doesn’t believe that women have the right to their own reproductive freedoms, he’s devoutly opposed to Roe v. Wade, doesn’t believe there’s a glass ceiling, doesn’t believe in pay equity laws.”

The last-minute exchange highlighted growing tensions in the election, which largely grew out frustration with Newsom’s pandemic orders that shuttered schools and businesses during the pandemic. Voting concludes Tuesday.

Recent polling shows Newsom is likely to hold his job.

An exclusive Inside California Politics/ Emerson College poll released Monday found the majority of likely California voters are voting against the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The poll of 1,000 registered voters revealed that 60% are voting against the recall.