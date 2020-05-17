Raging house party amid coronavirus ends when man shoots himself in the groin: LAPD

Larger gatherings are still prohibited under strict coronavirus stay-at-home orders.
But that didn’t stop a raging house party Saturday night in the Hollywood Hills that ended when, police say, a man accidentally shot himself in the groin.
Officers received a complaint of a loud party at 1410 Miller Drive at about 11 p.m., said Los Angeles Police Lt. Mark Chong.
When they responded, they found that more than 100 people were gathered at a short-term-rental property that appeared to have been reserved for the occasion, he said.
