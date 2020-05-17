Raging house party amid coronavirus ends when man shoots himself in the groin: LAPD

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A Google Maps image shows a home in the 1400 block of Miller Drive in the Hollywood Hills.

A Google Maps image shows a home in the 1400 block of Miller Drive in the Hollywood Hills.

Larger gatherings are still prohibited under strict coronavirus stay-at-home orders.

But that didn’t stop a raging house party Saturday night in the Hollywood Hills that ended when, police say, a man accidentally shot himself in the groin.

Officers received a complaint of a loud party at 1410 Miller Drive at about 11 p.m., said Los Angeles Police Lt. Mark Chong.

When they responded, they found that more than 100 people were gathered at a short-term-rental property that appeared to have been reserved for the occasion, he said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

KTLA partners with Salvation Army

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter