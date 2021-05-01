Raging Waters wants to hire more than 600 workers ahead of reopening

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Raging Waters is holding a job fair Saturday as the large San Dimas water park seeks more than 600 workers ahead of its summer reopening.

The water park is hiring for a variety of different positions, including in the dood and beverage, retail and admission departments. Pay rates were also raised to $15 per hour for new employees, according to Raging Waters.

The job fair is being held at the the waterpark on from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and people can also visit ragingwaters.com/employment to apply online.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 News at 9 on May 1, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News