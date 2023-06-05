Rail service has once again been halted after land under the historic Casa Romantica in San Clemente continued to slide Monday morning.

The slide occurred sometime between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m., San Clemente Mayor Chris Duncan told KTLA.

There was significant movement on the slope and boulders and rocks remained on the tracks in the 10 a.m. hour, the mayor added.

Train service has been interrupted as a result and tracks near the San Clemente Pier are closed.

More land slid down the cliffside of Casa Romantica in San Clemente on June 5, 2023. (KTLA)

Workers survey the land under Casa Romantica following another landslide on June 5, 2023. (KTLA)

Debris made it down to the train tracks, again halting rail service in the area on June 5, 2023. (KTLA)

The hillside had previously collapsed in late April, causing the landmark, located at 415 Avenida Granada, to close.

The house, which sits on a bluff just north of the pier, had suffered cracks to its terrace before the collapse occurred. During the April incident, debris came down and landed close to train tracks in the area that had just opened earlier that month.

Safety crews had been monitoring the tracks since the April incident.

The historic house and gardens had just reopened to the public in late May.

Metrolink and city officials will work together to determine next steps Monday, the Orange County Register reported.