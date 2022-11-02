Wintry weather has officially hit Southern California with the latest cold front bringing a much-needed storm on Tuesday night.

The second wave of the storm is expected to stick around this week and bring snowfall across mountains in the southland.

Heavy fog blanketed the San Bernardino Mountains while city streets were covered with rain and wind.

The Cajon Pass along I-5 could see between one to two inches of snow overnight, leaving some locals frustrated with the impending weather.

“The Grapevine will shut down and there will be no movement,” says Shelley Davis, a local resident. “It creates havoc on the mountain.”

Elevated regions like Big Bear Mountain could see between three to five inches of snowfall while meteorologists expect winds of up to 60 mph, creating harsh and potentially dangerous driving conditions.

Michael Anderson, a climatologist with the California Department of Water Resources says these weather patterns are fairly typical for early November, while the state desperately needs the moisture.

“We need to get the higher elevations wet before the snow settles in so that when we get spring and the snow darts melting, there’s moisture in the subsurface to allow that snow melt to become stream flow,” explains Anderson.

People who live in Kern County say they’re excited about the rain and precipitation after an exceptionally dry summer.

“Long time drought and the air is dusty, lots of bacteria in the air and the rain will clean up everything,” says local resident Nicholay Khopshanosov.

Those heading to the mountains are advised to prepare accordingly including bringing a change of clothing, food, water and staying up-to-date on road closures. California Highway Patrol suggests bringing tire chains, checking your car’s tire pressure, brakes and anti-freeze to ensure a safe ride up.