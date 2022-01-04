Rain brings seasonal waterfalls back to Santa Monica Mountains

Seasonal waterfalls have returned to the Santa Monica Mountains to start the new year following a series of December storms that brought record-breaking amounts of precipitation to some local areas after Christmas.

Up to 6 inches of rain was measured in parts of the mountain range during the last storm, which lingered for about three days to end 2021, according to data from National Weather Service’s Los Angeles office.

That helped replenish the popular attractions in the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area.

In particular, rangers this week highlighted Sycamore Canyon Falls.

“If you’ve never been … then you’re in for a treat,” rangers said in a Facebook post Monday.

In dry years, the waterfall may be reduced to just a trickle during the wetter months of winter, according to the post. Now it’s flowing with water thanks to the recent rains.

Located in the Newbury Park section of the range, the waterfall can be accessed during a moderate of hike that totals three miles round trip.

The trail has been drawing throngs of visitors as of late, so hikers are encouraged to come early or late to steer clear of crowds. Officials advised visitors to come prepared with hiking boots or shoes with good treads, as well as to bring trekking poles due to some stream crossings they described as “quasi-treacherous.”

Information on how to access the waterfall at Sycamore Canyon Falls can be found here.

While most waterfalls nestled in the recreation area and its expansive 500 miles of trails are seasonal, there are some that can be viewed year-round.

One example is the waterfall located in Solstice Canyon, and it’s considered the most popular feature of that area, officials noted.