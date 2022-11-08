Heavy rain continued to drench much of Southern California Tuesday morning, prompting some recent burn areas to issue evacuation orders.

Rain totals for this three-day storm, which began on Monday, are expected to range between 1 and 3 inches for coastal and valley locations, but up to 5 inches could fall in some mountain and foothill areas.

That has officials concerned about possible mudslides in the region’s recent burn scar areas.

In Duarte, 25 homes near the Fish Fire burn area were under mandatory evacuation orders Tuesday.

Los Angeles County deputies were in the neighborhood monitoring the situation.

The Duarte Community Center was opened as an evacuation site for any displaced residents.

A voluntary evacuation warning was expected to be issued Tuesday for Silverado Canyon, Williams Canyon and Modjeska in the Bond Fire burn area in anticipation of possible debris flow along or near the burn scar, Orange County officials said Monday afternoon.

A flash flood watch was in place through Wednesday morning for parts of Orange County, the San Bernardino County mountains, and the Santa Ana Mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

A flood watch was issued for parts of Los Angeles County, the Antelope Valley and Riverside County through Tuesday evening.

A radar image shows heavy showers making their way across Southern California at 6:50 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. (KTLA)

Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall are possible in these locations.

Lighter showers are expected to continue into Wednesday morning but drier skies should return the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Snow levels are expected to remain around 7,000 feet Tuesday but may drop to 4,000 feet Tuesday night.

Forecasters are calling for 6 inches to a foot of snow above the 6,000-foot mark with up to 20 inches possible in some areas. Between 2 and 6 inches of snow is expected above the 4,500 foot level.

Drivers were reminded to carry chains when traveling in the mountains.