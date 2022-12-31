Headed out to celebrate New Year’s Eve? You’d better bring an umbrella.

Rain is expected to hit the Southland, including some relatively heavy showers in the hours leading up to midnight and into early Sunday morning.

With that rain comes a risk for mud and debris flows, according to Los Angeles County Public Works.

For the Lake Hughes and Bobcat Fire burn areas of the Antelope Valley, an evacuation warning has been issued by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. It will go into effect at 11:30 a.m. Saturday for areas including Lake Hughes, Kings Canyon, Juniper Hills and Valyermo.

“These communities are at risk of potential mud and debris flow through Jan. 1 at 11:30am based on the forecast for #LARain,” Public Works said on Twitter.

After this storm leaves the area Sunday morning, rain is expected to return by Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

This forecast works out swimmingly for the 134th Rose Parade presented by Honda, set to take place on Monday, Jan. 2 (the parade normally is held on Jan. 1, except when New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday).

While there likely won’t be rain, temperatures will drop into the 40s in Pasadena, so paradegoers — especially those planning to camp out for a spot — should be sure to bring jackets, blankets and other gear to keep warm.