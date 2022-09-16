Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service.

A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday.

Rain predictions from the Weather Service show very little precipitation in Ventura County — where Ojai may get .10 inches of rain — and along the coast in Los Angeles County.

Latest rainfall projections. Rain coming later Sunday through Monday. Expect wet roads and traffic delays. #cawx #LArain pic.twitter.com/so8jWErSdQ — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 15, 2022

Further north, however, San Luis Obispo could get .64 inches of rain, Atascadero is expected to get .61 inches of rain and Santa Maria and Lompoc may each get .42 inches.

The agency also broke down the chances of rain for the storm in L.A. Oxnard, Santa Maria, Santa Barbara and Paso Robles.

“Highest amounts favor the Central Coast compared to south coast areas, but we’ll take anything we can get!” the Weather Service said in a tweet.

Ahead of the storm, the Weather Service reminded residents to check tire pressure and wipers, clear out drains and gutters and be ready to cover outdoor furniture or projects.

Other than the rain, cooler temperatures are in the forecast for most of Southern California this weekend, as the region eases into fall.

It’s a welcome reprieve from the long heatwave that baked the Southland for two weekends in a row as soon as September hit, KTLA meteorologist Henry DiCarlo said.