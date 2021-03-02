Rain is headed to Southern California, but it may miss L.A.

Cortez Beato of Los Angeles strikes a yoga pose outside the Griffith Park Observatory, part of his routine consisting of 12 poses known as Sun Salutations. The Los Angeles Basin could see rain Wednesday.(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Rain is expected to douse Southern California on Wednesday, but whether Angelenos will need their umbrellas remains to be seen.

The storm system could dump up to half an inch on the southern portion of Los Angeles County, said Ryan Kittell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. Riverside and Orange counties are also likely to get rain.

The front appears to be unstable, however, and could skirt L.A. entirely, Kittell said.

“If it forms, you could see heavier pockets of rain up to an inch,” he said, noting the potential for thunderstorms.

